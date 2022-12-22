‘Ramming’ in Patrickswell, Co Limerick unconnected to similar incidents in Rathkeale

Gardaí arrested three men in Patrickswell and want to speak to others who witnessed the violence. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Gardaí believe a ramming incident in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on Wednesday night, is unconnected to similar incidents involving several cars in Rathkeale last Monday.

Both incidents involved members of the Travelling community who are engaged in disputes or feuding, sources said.

In the Patrickswell incident, two rival groups – one from Askeaton in West Co Limerick – clashed at a premises in the village at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night. A number of cars were rammed on the village’s main street. The two groups are involved in a long-running feud, sources said.

A large crowd gathered at the scene and three men in their 20s were arrested by gardaí who responded within minutes of the violence.

READ MORE

It is understood detectives want to question a number of other people in relation to their enquiries into the Patrickswell rammings.

Sources said the incident in Patrickswell had “absolutely nothing” to do with violence last Monday between Traveller families in Rathkeale, where armed gardaí have been deployed to try to ease tensions between feuding groups.

“Gardaí in Roxboro Road attended an incident of assault and violent disorder on Main Street, Patrickswell on Wednesday night December 21st, 2022 at approximately 8.30pm. A large crowd had gathered on the main street and a number of cars were damaged,” gardaí said.

“Three men in their twenties were arrested at the scene and three vehicles were seized for technical examination. All three men are currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. “Any road users who were in the area of Main Street, Patrickswell on Wednesday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” they said.

“Any one with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”