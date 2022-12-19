Government inquiry into school abuse allegations may be delayed indefinitely

Minister for Education Norma Foley informed TDs and Senators it was her hope to announce before Christmas what form an inquiry into past abuse at the schools would take place. Photograph: PA Wire

A Government inquiry into allegations of sexual abuse by priests at some of the country’s leading private fee-paying schools may be delayed indefinitely.

Any such inquiry will follow Garda investigations into those allegations “as it is important to ensure that any such investigation would not be compromised,” a Department of Education spokesman said on Monday.

Criminal charges arising in such cases from what will, inevitably, be lengthy Garda investigations and subsequent court hearings would mean a significant delay before any such Government inquiry into abuse at relevant schools is established.

At the start of this month, Minister for Education Norma Foley privately informed TDs and Senators that it was her hope to announce before Christmas what form an inquiry into past abuse at the schools run by religious congregations would take.

It followed, in particular, recent revelations of historical child sexual abuse in schools run by the Spiritan congregation, particularly at their Willow Park school and Blackrock College in south Dublin.

‘Blackrock Boys’

These, in turn, emerged following the RTÉ Radio Documentary on One episode ‘Blackrock Boys’, broadcast on November 6th. It featured brothers Mark (61) and David (58) revealing their abuse on the Blackrock campus by Spiritan priest Fr Tom O’Byrne in the 1970s.

It led to a torrent of allegations being made against other Spiritan priests as well as priests in other religious congregations which also ran some of the most prestigious schools in Ireland.

Asked by The Irish Times as to the current status of the Government inquiry mentioned by Ms Foley almost three weeks ago, a Department of Education spokesman said in a statement that “while the department is not yet in a position to provide a definitive timeline, it is important that survivors know that there will be a serious response and Government is considering how this can best be achieved, having regard to the ongoing Garda investigation and the wishes of survivors”.

‘Fully investigated’

The statement continued: “Minister Foley is continuing to engage with survivors and others in this regard.”

However, it added that “crimes that have been committed should, in the first instance, be fully investigated by An Garda Síochána and it is important to ensure that any such investigation would not be compromised”.

The department encouraged “all who have been subjected to, or a witness to, clerical sexual abuse to contact An Garda Síochána. The Sexual Crime Management Unit at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) is the central point of contact for all reports of clerical sexual abuse”.

The statement noted that “a dedicated email address (GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie) has been set up to support the reporting of such crimes”.

It said people who wish to report such crimes can also contact their local garda station, the Sexual Crime Management Unit on (01) 6663430 or the Garda Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Line on 1800 555 222.