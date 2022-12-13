Man charged with attempted murder of two police officers in Tyrone

Officers from the PSNI at the scene following the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane, Co Tyrone. Photograph: David Young/PA

A man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers in Northern Ireland in November.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers had been on patrol at Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane, Co Tyrone when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Neither officer was injured in the attack, although it sparked a major security alert in the area.

On Tuesday, the PSNI said detectives from its Terrorism Investigation Unit had charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder.

He has also been charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and with possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.