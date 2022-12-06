Man dies in shooting in Ronanstown, west Dublin

A man has been shot dead in a gun attack in west Dublin just an hour after another, apparently unrelated, shooting left another man wounded in the capital.

The fatal attack occurred at about 10pm in Ronanstown, west Dublin. The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was sealed off by gardaí and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified. The man’s body remained at the scene overnight as gardaí maintain a presence and secure the area.

Earlier, at about 9pm, another man was wounded in an apparent attempted murder in Finglas. The victim is an associate of a gang leader feuding with two other factions based in Finglas.

The shooting occurred on Cardiffsbridge Road, and a car believed to have been used by the gunman and an associate was found on fire in the nearby Berryfield area.

The injured man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. While his injuries were not life-threatening, gardaí believe the gunman intended to kill him.