Revenue seizes 10m cigarettes worth almost €8m at Rosslare Europort

Officers from Revenue seized 10 million cigarettes worth almost €8 million at Rosslare Europort on Tuesday in what was the largest cigarette seizure so far this year.

Retailers Against Smuggling (RAS), a lobby group representing shops, welcomed the seizure, which had an estimated retail value of €7.9 million, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €6.2 million.

The group said the seizure demonstrated that the illicit tobacco trade is continuing to grow in Ireland.

“This seizure shows that the cost-of-living crisis is driving demand for black market products, which retailers are being forced to compete with while facing a challenging winter of rising energy bills and soaring inflation,” it said.

“RAS commends the ongoing work by Revenue officials in the fight against smuggling, particularly at our major points of entry through ports and airports.

“RAS encourages anyone with information on the sale or supply of illegal cigarettes and tobacco to contact Revenue’s confidential hotline on 1800 925 925.”