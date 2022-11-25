Labour Party calls for decriminalisation of drugs for personal use

The Labour Party has called for the decriminalisation of drugs for personal use.

Publishing the party’s motion calling for a date to be set for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs, justice spokesman Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said it was time for a step change in how drug users are treated in Ireland.

He said the State must take a health-based approach to drug use in Ireland, as well as strengthen the resources of the Garda to target organised crime gangs, traffickers and dealers.

“The criminalisation of drug use simply hasn’t worked in Ireland, in Europe or abroad,” he said. “Next week, Labour will demand that the government set a date for a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs, with a focus on decriminalising the drug user.

READ MORE

“The Programme for Government committed the parties in government to convening a Citizens’ Assembly on drugs but, despite the Taoiseach’s stated intention to do so in the latter part of this year, there is so far no indication as to whether or when it will be held.

“Drug abuse and its harmful effects, including crimes of violence, intimidation and extortion aimed at addicts, their families and their communities, are no longer urban phenomena and are spread across the State,” the Dublin Bay North TD said.

He added: “Ireland now has the joint-highest rate of drug-induced deaths among 16- to 64-year-olds in the EU. Labour is proposing that the State recognise this, decriminalise drug users, and move to a health based, rather than criminal based, system of care.”