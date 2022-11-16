Two people due in court over murder of man in Kerry graveyard

Thomas Dooley was fatally injured when he was set upon by a group of assailants when attending the funeral of mother of five, Bridget O’Brien at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee on October 5th.

Two people are due to appear in court on Wednesday morning to be charged in connection with the murder of a 43 year old father of seven who was fatally assaulted while attending a funeral in Co Kerry last month.

A 20 year old man and a 17 year old boy from Cork city were arrested as they were about to board a ferry at Dublin Port around 4am on Tuesday morning and brought to Tralee Garda Station for questioning about the murder of Tom Dooley.

Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney was fatally injured when he was set upon by a group of assailants when attending the funeral of mother of five, Bridget O’Brien at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee on October 5th.

Mr Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly upon arrival.

Two men have already been charged with Mr Dooley’s murder - his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney and his cousin and brother-in-law, Thomas Dooley (41) of Bay 10, The Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork.

Three other men who were also arrested for questioning about the murder - a 40 year old man in Tralee, a 32 year old man in Cork city and a 28 year old man in Cork city – were all later released without charge.

The late Mr Dooley was buried on October 13th beside his mother-in-law, Winnie McDonagh in the McDonagh family grave at Clonminch Cemetery in Tullamore, Co Offaly following requiem mass locally.

Mr Dooley was remembered by funeral celebrant, Fr Joe Gallagher as a loving husband to his wife, Siobhan and a loving father to his seven children who range in age from 22 to eight.