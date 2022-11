Ms Thompson’s remains were discovered in her home on Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10th.

A woman in her 40s has been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Lisa Thompson (52) at her north Dublin home over the summer.

Ms Thompson’s remains were discovered in her home on Sandyhill Gardens in Ballymun on May 10th.

The woman was arrested and charged on Friday morning and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am.

More to follow...