Gardaí search for thief who held Cork post office customer hostage

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the South Douglas Road area around 2pm to contact them. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance after a post-office customer was held at knifepoint by a lone assailant as he held up a post office in Cork City and made off with a “substantial sum of cash”.

The intruder entered the An Post post office on the South Douglas Road just before 2pm and grabbed a man in the queue and put a knife to his throat and demanded money from staff.

Staff behind the counter in the post office handed over what gardaí described as “a substantial sum” of money before the knifeman released the man and fled on foot.

It’s understood the customer was not injured but was badly shaken by the incident as gardaí appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time to contact them.

The raider was described as being in his 40s, wearing a dark hat and a Covid mask to conceal his identity, but he may have discarded the mask soon after fleeing the scene.

Gardaí have begun harvesting CCTV footage from the post-office and other business premises as well as private houses in the South Douglas Road area in a bid to identify the culprit.

Gardaí are particularly anxious to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage and captured the man fleeing.

A garda technical team has also begun a forensic examination of the scene while detectives have begun taking witness statements from staff and customers who were in the post office at the time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda station on 021-4522000 or any Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.