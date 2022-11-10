Coercive control can cause women to give up work, eduction and become isolated, says charity

Recent polling by Women's Aid found young people aged 18-24 are the least aware of the term coercive control. Photograph: iStock

Coercive control can cause women to give up work and education, and isolate themselves from friends and family, the head of the Women’s Aid charity has said in advance of the launch of a new website aimed at raising awareness on the issue.

A #TooIntoYou campaign will complement the site of the same name and is targeted mainly at young women.

It is designed to highlight the red flags of an unhealthy relationship while emphasising contrasting indicators of healthy behaviours in intimate relationships.

“It is very concerning that many young people are not aware of coercive control considering the prevalence of relationship abuse and coercive control against young women in Ireland,” said Sarah Benson, Women’s Aid chief executive.

READ MORE

“It can be incredibly damaging to young women’s emotional and physical wellbeing, and can result in them giving up work or education and becoming completely isolated from friends and family.”

Recent polling by the charity found young people aged 18-24 are the least aware of the term coercive control.

Almost one in four (23 per cent) believe it is not a criminal offence even though legislation came into effect in January 2019.

According to the charity, one in six young women in the same age category have been subjected to coercive control in an intimate relationship.