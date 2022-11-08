Woman arrested after fatal stabbing of man in Dublin

Gardaí have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a man in an apparent stabbing in Ballyfermot, Dublin.

The man, who was in his 30s, was found at a flat in Claddagh Court with an apparent stab wound at about 2.30am by gardaí.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A woman in her late 40s was arrested and is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Clondalkin Garda station.

The man’s body remains at the scene which is preserved for forensic and technical examination. The coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

Investigations are ongoing.