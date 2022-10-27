Remains of victim in Westmeath fatal attack were found wrapped in plastic in garden

Gardaí suspect Stefan Posschier, who suffered stab wounds in the fatal attack, was targeted by someone known to him in what appears to be an unplanned killing.

Gardaí believe tarot card reader and psychic Stefan Posschier was murdered in a violent assault at his home before his killer covered his remains in plastic, left them in the back garden of the property and then fled.

Detectives investigating the 65-year-old’s murder in Rattin, near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath, are working on a definite line of inquiry and are confident they are making progress in the case.

They suspect Mr Posschier, who suffered stab wounds in the fatal attack, was targeted by someone known to him in what appears to be an unplanned killing. The victim, who was found dead in the garden of his home just after 6pm on Tuesday by a family member, was originally from Belgium and had been living in the Republic for many years.

It is understood the person of interest in the case left the scene and travelled some distance from Westmeath to a relative’s house. However, they have since been contacted by gardaí and spoken to by members of the investigating team.

READ MORE

While there had been no arrests in relation to the murder by Thursday evening, the person of interest had been arrested on an unrelated matter and remained in custody on Thursday evening. The person was remanded in custody having been on bail for making threats to harm a woman associate.

Technical examination

Mr Posschier was well known in Westmeath and the surrounding region through his work as a tarot card reader and fortune teller.

Officers from Mullingar Garda station have asked anyone who had been in contact with him, in person or on social media, in the days before his remains were discovered to come forward.

The house where Mr Posschier was found and was murdered was sealed off immediately gardaí arrived on the scene on Tuesday evening after being alerted to the dead man’s remains in the back garden.

The victim’s remains were left at the scene overnight into Wednesday morning, when State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan carried out a preliminary examination. The remains where then removed to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore, where a postmortem was conducted by Dr Mulligan.

While the results of that examination were not being released by the Garda for “operational reasons” they confirmed Mr Posschier sustained injuries in a violent assault, which then caused his death. The dead man’s home and the garden and lands surrounding it have undergone an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

The interior of the house, where it is believed the murder took place, has also been examined by the technical bureau and a number of items taken away for examination. Gardaí are hopeful forensic testing of the dead man’s clothing, the plastic he was wrapped in and other items will either link the person to interest to the killing or exonerate them.

In a statement, Garda Headquarters, Phoenix Park, Dublin, said an incident room had been established in Mullingar Garda station and that a senior investigating officer was leading the inquiry. A family liaison officer had also been appointed to keep family members informed of progress in the inquiry.