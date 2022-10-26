Fifteen Northern Ireland organised crime gangs have cross-border footprint in the Republic

More than a fifth of the North’s 68 organised crime gangs operate in the Republic, the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s assistant chief constable Mark McEwan has said.

Mr McEwan said 22 per cent of organised crime gangs in the region - 15 in total - have a “cross-border footprint” while 32 per cent have a “direct link” to paramilitary groups.

Speaking to Westminster’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, the senior police officer said the gangsters are involved in “mainly drug importation” but also people trafficking.

Paramilitary groups are “not as successful” as other organised criminals but are “becoming more ambitious”, he said, in “buying into the business model of organised crime groups”.

READ MORE

The PSNI chief said many are not making enough money from their criminality to reach the threshold for unexplained wealth orders - the North’s equivalent of Criminal Asset Bureau seizures.

Mr McEwan said he would like to see the possibility of tweaking those thresholds to match the scale of their reach in the region.

Paramilitaries involved in criminality operate at “lower levels” and are motivated not just by money but also “power and local control” and they “tend to have political motivation”, he told the committee.

They also “use that as a veneer of legitimacy reaching back to the past”, presenting themselves as “protectors” of local communities in their largely money laundering and extortion-based crimes.

During the pandemic lockdowns, loyalist paramilitary criminals in particular “called in debts” in their communities “because everyone’s finances were becoming straitened”, causing “further problems in those communities,” he added.

Since September 2017, the North’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PSTF) - involving the PSNI, the UK’s National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs - have carried out 842 searches, 323 arrests or reports and more than 200 weapons or ammunition seizures.

The “tempo was high” over the last year in particular, with 391 searches, 220 arrests and 178 charges or reports against organised crime groups, Mr McEwan said.

Since April this year, there have been 268 searches, 118 arrests and 111 people charged or reported.

On republican paramilitaries, mainly the so-called New IRA and Continuity IRA, there have been 156 searches, 111 arrests, 22 charges and 41 reports. There has also been eight arrests and charges in connection with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Derry.

However this year also marked the lowest number of shootings and bombings - including lower-level pipe bomb attacks - over the past decade, the senior police officer said.