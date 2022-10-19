Gardaí investigating alleged sexual assaults in Dublin city centre hotel

A Garda spokeswoman said she could not confirm how many individuals had made complaints of alleged sexual assault against the staff member in the case. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gardaí are investigating several alleged sexual assaults at a Dublin city centre hotel by a staff member.

Specialist gardaí are investigating a number of alleged sexual assaults over a period of time of guests who had been staying in the hotel.

It is understood in one case a man made a complaint about an alleged sexual assault to a Dublin city Garda station earlier this year, with the case passed on to detectives in the Divisional Protective Services Unit.

The man alleged he had been sexually assaulted by a male member of staff working in the hotel, according to a Garda source.

In that case a male guest at the hotel alleged he had a sexual encounter with a staff member that had initially been consensual, which the complainant broke off as he claimed the staff member became aggressive.

During another alleged incident afterwards the man claimed the staff member entered his room without permission while he was asleep and allegedly proceeded to attempt to sexually assault him.

The man made a detailed report to gardaí in recent months, with specialist detectives leading the investigation into the alleged sexual assault.

A number of further complaints had been made by others who had also been accommodated in the Dublin city hotel, which now form part of an ongoing Garda investigation.

In a statement from Garda Headquarters, a spokeswoman confirmed: “An Garda Síochána are investigating allegations of sexual assault at a premises in Dublin city centre.”

The spokeswoman added: “Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

The Garda spokeswoman said she could not confirm how many individuals had made complaints of alleged sexual assault against the staff member in the case.