Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car is hijacked in Ballyfermot

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle was hijacked in Dublin on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Park West Road, Ballyfermot, at about 3.10pm. The owner of the vehicle was getting into her car when a man approached her. He threatened her with what was suspected to be a black handgun and demanded she get out of the car.

The woman got out of the vehicle, a silver-coloured saloon C-Class 161-D Mercedes Benz, and the suspect left the scene in the stolen car. He drove off in the direction of Cloverhill Road.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have seen the vehicle or the incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to motorists who were travelling on Park West Road, Cloverhill Road, and the surrounding areas and who may have video or dash cam footage to make contact with investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.