Belfast murder: PSNI releases CCTV footage of two suspected gunmen

A image from CCTV footage issued by the PSNI of two suspects at the scene of the shooting of Sean Fox in west Belfast on Sunday. Image: PA/PSNI

Police investigating the murder of a man in west Belfast on Sunday afternoon have released CCTV footage of two suspects at the shooting.

PSNI detectives also revealed a reward of up to £20,000 (€22,990) for information that leads to a conviction following the shooting of Sean Fox (42).

CCTV images show two masked men in hooded tops entering the grounds of the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club moments before Mr Fox was shot. They are later seen running from the club.

Police said the two gunmen fired 20 bullets at Mr Fox and stood over him as he collapsed.

Detectives said they are following several lines of inquiry, including Mr Fox’s friendship with another murder victim, Jim Donegan, who was gunned down outside a school in Belfast in December 2018.

Making a public appeal for information, Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan said: “On Sunday afternoon, at around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox, who was a married father of two and a regular visitor to the club, was singled out as he sat enjoying a drink in a busy function room. He was shot multiple times by both gunmen.

“At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor. This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others, Mr Corrigan said.

The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute and were inside the premises for about 21 seconds, he said, adding they left on foot along the Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.

“One suspect is a man of athletic build. He was wearing a blue hooded top, a peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers,” Mr Corrigan said.

“The second suspect is also a man of athletic build and was wearing a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded top with three red lines down each arm, a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers.”

Mr Corrigan appealed for anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. Information can be provided to police through the public link mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1. — PA