Gardaí investigate after car driven through gates at Sinn Fein TD’s home

The Garda has confirmed an incident in which a car crashed through the gates of the family home of Co Leitrim TD Martin Kenny, early on Thursday morning.

The Garda said the incident happened at about 2am and a man aged in his 40s, understood to have been the driver of the car, was taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The online version of the Leirtim Observer reported Mr Kenny as saying his wife had been alone in the house at the time of the incident, describing it as “extremely traumatic and distressful” for her and their family.

“I would like to thank the gardaí and ambulance services who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle,” said Deputy Kenny adding that, in light of the garda investigation into the matter he would not be commenting further on the incident.

Investigating gardaí described the incident as “a road traffic collision” which occurred at Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Three years ago the Sinn Féin justice spokesman’s car was burned outside the house and Mr Kenny has been the subject of death threats thought to be linked with his condemnation of attacks on asylum seekers. Sinn Féin party leader, Mary Lou McDonald, previously described the burning of Mr Kenny’s car as “a despicable act perpetrated by criminal thugs”.

The Garda said investigations are continuing