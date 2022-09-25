Tractor driver arrested for attempted murder after ramming three police cars in North

Handout photo issued by PSNI of two damaged police vehicles that were involved in an incident with a tractor on 24th September. Photograph: Press Association

A tractor driver was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars pursuing a drink driver were rammed in a small rural village in the North, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers would certainly have been “seriously injured or killed” in the tractor pursuit at Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, in the early hours of Saturday had they not swerved out of its way.

Police said they were responding to a report of a drink driver in the village - 26 km east of Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh - when they called out at a house at Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday. “While at the address, a man in his 20s tried to evade police in a tractor,” a PSNI spokeswoman said.

“He rammed three police vehicles causing extensive damage to all three vehicles. Attending officers narrowly avoided injury in the incident,” said PSNI Detective Inspector Snoddy.

READ MORE

Investigating officers have appealed for information and for witnesses to come forward.