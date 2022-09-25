Appeal for witnesses after five men beat victim unconscious in broad daylight in Limerick

Gardaí are appealing for information on the vicious beating in Limerick. Photograph: file picture

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage after five males beat a man unconscious on a street in Limerick city the middle of the afternoon.

The attack occurred around 3.30pm on Wednesday, 21st September, at Mungret Street, situated close to the city’s famous Milk Market area.

Garda John Finnerty of Henry Street Garda Station, describing the attack as ‘pointless’, said the man was viciously beaten and knocked unconscious.

“He received a number of head injuries and he was later removed to Limerick University Hospital by ambulance and thankfully, he has now made a full recovery.”

READ MORE

Gardaí do not have a description of the assailants.

Garda Finnerty said there was “a large number of people either walking on Mungret St or driving by at the time of the attack at 3.30pm, and if you were one of them and you saw this attack, then please contact the gardaí at Henry Street Garda Station at 061 212400″.