Cherry Orchard ramming: Phones and clothing seized as six homes searched

Footage posted online captured a Garda car being rammed twice during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, on Monday evening

Six homes were searched on Saturday morning by gardaí investigating the ramming of a squad car in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, on Monday evening.

Mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis during the operation in the west Dublin area. No arrests were made.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A number of searches were carried out in homes in the wider Ballyfermot area on Thursday morning in connection with the incident. A number of electronic devices were seized in searches of six homes on Thursday.

READ MORE

Cherry Orchard, in Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Suspects involved in the incident on Monday evening are believed to have been acting in revenge for a recent, wide-ranging search operation by gardaí in the area. Gardaí responding to a report of dangerous driving in Cherry Orchard on Monday saw two vehicles driving erratically, which failed to stop when requested, before one of them deliberately rammed the garda car.

The incident, cheered by a group of onlookers, was recorded and a video of it has been widely circulated on social media. The gardaí in the rammed car have since signed off work and are receiving support from their colleagues and the organisation.

[ Minister for Justice promises long-term strategy to address problems in Cherry Orchard ]

During a visit to Cherry Orchard on Friday afternoon, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the community will see more gardaí and increased investment in a range of services as part of a long-term strategy for the area.

She confirmed she would meet Dublin City Council officials on Monday, and said that there would be further meetings with senior gardaí on increasing manpower in Cherry Orchard and Clondalkin.