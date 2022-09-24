Man arrested after pedestrian hit, vehicles damaged, by car in Fermoy, Co Cork

A man was arrested at the scene and detained at Fermoy Garda station

A man in his early 20s is being detained by gardaí after a car struck a pedestrian and damaged a number of parked vehicles on Saturday afternoon in Fermoy, Co Cork.

The pedestrian received non-life threatening injuries. Gardaí were alerted after the car drove down MacCurtain Street and damaged the vehicles at approximately 3.30pm, before hitting the pedestrian.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Fermoy Garda Station, where is is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. According to gardaí, he remains in custody as of Saturday night, and investigations are ongoing.