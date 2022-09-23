Domestic link to 90% of unlawful killings of women and girls, Garda review finds

Det Chief Supt Colm Noonan of the Garda National Protective Services Bureau and Sara Parsons, principal officer with the Garda Síochána Analysis Service, at the publication of an analysis of domestic, sexual and gender based violence incidents in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: John Ohle

Nine of out 10 women and girls who are murdered or otherwise unlawfully killed die in domestic related incidents, Garda research into gender based violence reveals.

The study - Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence - also confirms that the vast majority of sexual crimes are against women and perpetrated almost exclusively by men.

Some 81 per cent of sex crime victims last year were female, with 19 per cent male. Some 98 per cent of suspects for sex crimes were male.

While males are more likely to be unlawfully killed than women, females account for a larger portion of the victim group than in previous years.

READ MORE

In 2013, for example, some 38 per cent of homicide victims in the State were female but that proportion has climbed steadily since and reached 44 per cent last year.

Some 84 per cent of women and girls, and 61 per cent of men and boys, who died by homicide knew their killer.

Between 2019 and last year, some 60 per cent of all victims of sexual crime were children under 18. Some 14 per cent of people who were the victims of threats to murder or assaults and related offences were children. Some 11 per cent of homicide victims were children in the three-year period reviewed.

The findings were generated by mining crime incidents recorded by the Garda and published in a report by the force on Friday. It reveals a very strong link between sexual crime and domestic violence.

Some 53 per cent of sex crimes recorded last year had a “relationship type” with the suspect that pointed to the offences being domestic in nature.

The Garda has also found that most killings and sexual crimes take place in a residential setting, some 70 per cent of sex crimes and 56 per cent of murders and other unlawful killings.

More to follow...