Six homes searched by gardaí investigating ramming of patrol car in Cherry Orchard

Footage posted online captured a Garda car being rammed twice during an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin on Monday night

Gardaí investigating an incident in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, in which a patrol car being driven by a member of the force was rammed by a stolen vehicle, have searched six homes in the wider Ballyfermot area.

A Garda spokeman said the searches on Thursday morning “were focused on evidential gathering, and a number of items including electronic devices were seized”. He said no arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

Suspects involved in the incident on Monday evening are believed to have been acting in revenge for a recent, wide-ranging search operation by gardaí in the area.

Upon their arrival at the scene at around 8pm, two vehicles were driving erratically and failed to stop when requested to do so before one of them deliberately rammed the Garda car, which then left the scene. The incident, cheered by a group of onlookers, was recorded and a video of it has been widely circulated on social media.

READ MORE

“Both Garda members did not report injuries at the time, but have subsequently reported unfit for duty,” the spokesman said. “Both members are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, chief medical officer and 24-hour counselling service have been provided if required.”

In a statement released by the Garda Representative Association to The Irish Independent, one of the gardaí who was in the patrol car said “I’m alive, that’s the main thing” and described the experience as daunting.

Some of the suspects involved are youths and were under a court ordered curfew at the time, sources said. The incident occurred around the time their curfew was due to begin. Gardaí are confident they have established the identities of those involved.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris described Monday night’s incident as “disgraceful” and “very concerning”. He said a full investigation was under way and that the public order unit was on standby.

A spokesman for Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she would visit Cherry Orchard in the coming days “to hear the community’s concerns and what they need in terms of policing and other supports”.

Local councillor Daithi Doolan said “so-called joyriding” had “plagued the community for weeks and months”.

Cllr Vincent Jackson said there had been an “escalation of this type of antisocial behaviour” in the “last few months”.

“I am talking about the very small amount of families that for a long, long time have been able to create mayhem in our communities. Unfortunately the softly, softly approach of us calling people down to have a chat with them about the behaviour of members of their family doesn’t seem to be working,” he told a council meeting on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on (01) 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.