Westmeath car fire: Children ‘sadly missed’ by ‘heartbroken family’ as funeral details released

Michael (2) and Thelma (5) Denneney died following a fire in their car on a rural road near Multyfarnham last Friday afternoon

The funerals of Thelma (5) and Michael (2) Dennany who died after a car fire in Co Westmeath will take place on Thursday in Co Longford.

The siblings’ remains will repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home in Longford on Wednesday evening while their funeral Mass will take place at St Mel’s Cathedral, Co Longford, at 11am followed by burial in Cullyfad Cemetery.

Their funeral notice reads that Michael and Thelma Dennany will be “sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family” including “their father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie,” and extended family and friends.

The remains of the children were released to their family for burial on Monday as their mother, Lynn Egar, was still being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the blaze.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris confirmed on Monday the investigation into the fatal fire last Friday is criminal in nature. He has appealed for anyone who was driving in the area of Lacken, between Coole and Multyfarnham, from 2pm to 3.40pm to come forward and report anything suspicious to gardaí or to provide dashcam footage.

“This is now a crime investigation, we’re investigating this as suspicious circumstances around these deaths and we’re regarding it now as a crime investigation,” Mr Harris said while speaking in Galway on Monday.

Gardai handout photo of Thelma (5) and Mikey Dennany (2)who died in a car fire in Multyfarnham, Co Westmeath on Friday.

The fire, which is being treated as suspected arson, had engulfed the car when a truck driver happened across the scene and tried to rescue the mother and two children inside last Friday afternoon.

Ms Eagar, who has two other children of secondary school age, was airlifted from the scene to a hospital in Dublin, where her injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening. It is unclear when she might be alert enough to be spoken to by gardaí, who are hopeful she can provide information about how the car came to be engulfed by flames.

Michael was also taken from the vehicle but while he was taken to Regional Midland Hospital Mullingar, efforts to save him were not successful and he was pronounced dead at the hospital on Friday. The remains of Thelma were found in the vehicle when the blaze was brought under control.

The family’s home in Rathowen, Co Westmeath, some 10km from Multyfarnham, was sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the movements of Ms Egar and her two children before the incident.