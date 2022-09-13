Man arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘sudden death’ of woman (28)

Hollie Thomson (28) was found at a property in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning. Photograph: PSNI

Police have arrested a man (31) on suspicion of murder following the “sudden death” of a woman (28) in west Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI major investigation team identified the victim as Hollie Thompson.

She was found at a property in the Greenan area of west Belfast on Sunday morning, police said in a statement.

Det Insp Michelle Griffin said police were treating the young woman’s death as a murder following a postmortem of her body. She added that the man was arrested on suspicion of murder as well as “being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug”.

The suspect is being questioned at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist detectives to contact Ladas Drive police station on 101, quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800-555111. — PA