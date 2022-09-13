Investigation into death of man found in Dublin flat upgraded to murder

An investigation into the death of a man found with head injuries in a flat in Dublin’s north inner city has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

The Irish Times understands the man had suffered a violent assault and had been dead for some time, possibly more than one week, before the alarm was raised.

The man’s body was found at about 6.20pm on Monday in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north inner city after gardaí and emergency services were called.

The flat where the remains were found was sealed off as a crime scene when gardaí and paramedics arrived.

The remains were examined at the scene by a pathologist on Tuesday morning before being removed for a post mortem. While that examination was continuing on Tuesday, sources said it was confirmed the man had been assaulted and the inquiry was now a murder investigation.

Gardaí believe a number of people had been “coming and going” from the flat over the last week, though it appears they did not realise the man was dead in the property. While the property had not been abandoned and was not a squat, it was described as an “open house” by gardaí.

The scene where the body was found was examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. The man’s remains had begun to decompose and DNA or dental records will be required to confirmed his identity.

Christy Burke, former lord mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor for the north inner city, said the local community was shocked by the discovery and that his sympathies were with the man’s family and friends.