Death of man found in Dublin flat treated as suspicious

Gardaí are treating as suspicious the death of a man whose body was found in a flat in Dublin yesterday evening and are investigating all circumstances.

The man’s body was found at about 6.20pm in Kevin Barry House on Coleraine Street in the north inner city after gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene.

Garda sources say they suspect the man met a “violent death” and may have been dead for several days before being discovered.

The man’s body remains at the scene which is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and pending the arrival of the State Pathologist Sally Ann Collins.

Gardaí will wait for the outcome of a postmortem before upgrading the investigation.

Former Lord Mayor of Dublin and Independent councillor for the north inner city Christy Burke said the local community was “shocked” by the discovery and that his “sympathies” were with the man’s family and friends.