Multyfarnham: ‘Overwhelming sadness and disbelief’ after deaths of two children in car fire

Multyfarnham based priest Fr John O’Brien has described the “overwhelming feeling of sadness and disbelief” in the area after a car fire in Co Westmeath, which left two children dead and their mother seriously injured

Lynn Egar (40s) and her son Michael (2) and daughter Thelma (5) were in their car on a rural road near Multyfarnham last Friday afternoon when the vehicle was engulfed by flames.

The Garda inquiry being carried out by detectives based at Mullingar Garda station is criminal in nature and gardai strongly suspect that the blaze was started maliciously.

People were meeting informally, mothers were talking as they were worried about their children going to school on Monday, Fr O’Brien told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. It was going to be very hard for teachers and “for the little ones.” While it would be difficult for adults, it was going to be even more challenging for children to face “this awful sense of grief and loss” which could be devastating for them.

Fr O’Brien said he could not find the words to describe the grief. People were sitting and listening as a way of creating a healing spirit. They had to do it for each other as the community remained in shock. “That’s where the healing begins. Talking.”

Talking was so important in the healing process, there was no magic wand to take away the tears. “If there are tears, let them flow,” he urged. This was going to be a lonely time for everyone. The area had gone from a quiet place to a tragic place.

Ms Egar was airlifted from the scene and has been undergoing treatment at a Dublin hospital. While her injuries are described as serious, she is in a stable condition and is expected to survive. It is unclear when she might be alert enough to be spoken to by gardaí, who are hopeful she can provide information about how the car came to be engulfed by flames.

Michael was taken from the vehicle and brought by ambulance to the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, where he was pronounced dead on Friday evening. Thelma’s remains were found in the car and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene where the car went on fire has undergone examination by the Garda Technical Bureau, members of which were also examining the family home this weekend. The vehicle was also taken from the scene to be examined. State Pathologist Sally Ann Collis carried out postmortems on the deceased children on Saturday.

The family’s home in Rathowen, Co Westmeath, some 10km from Multyfarnham, was sealed off as part of the inquiry and detectives were trying to piece together the movements of Ms Egar and her two children before the incident.

Hundreds of people gathered in Multyfarnham on Sunday evening for a vigil in memory of the children. Participants walked in silence in the rain from the Children of Lir preschool, which Michael had attended, to St Cremin’s National School where Thelma was a pupil. Many children were present to mourn the loss of their classmate, leaving candles and flowers at the entrance alongside a photograph of the siblings.