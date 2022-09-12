Enoch Burke set to make counterclaim that school disciplinary proceedings are unlawful, court told

School teacher Enoch Burke is to be brought from Mountjoy Prison, where he was sent last week for contempt of a court order, to appear before the High Court later today.

Mr Burke wants to come before the court in relation to making a counterclaim concerning disciplinary proceedings, pending against him by Wilson’s Hospital School, being unconstitutional and unlawful, his brother Isaac told Mr Justice Conor Dignam today.

The judge was told the school and the prison governor had been made aware of Mr Burke’s intended application.

Isaac Burke said the matter was urgent because a disciplinary hearing is due to take place on Wednesday.

Mr Justice Dignam said he would make an order for the production of Mr Burke to appear before the court at 4pm today. He also indicated that the most appropriate method of dealing with Mr Burke’s application may be for him to serve short notice of his intended counterclaim.

Mr Burke remains in Mountjoy after telling the High Court last week he will not comply with an injunction preventing him attending or teaching at the school, where he has been employed for some four years.

He was committed to prison until he agrees to obey a court order not to attend at the school, which has placed him on paid administrative leave pending a disciplinary process. Mr Burke told the court he could not obey the order without compromising his Christian beliefs.

The school commenced a disciplinary process against Mr Burke, and placed him on paid administrative leave, after it alleged that he publicly voiced, at an event in June marking the 260th anniversary of the founding of the school, his alleged opposition to the principal’s direction last May to address a student, who wishes to transition, by a different name and to use the pronoun “they” rather than he or she.

The school took High Court proceedings order after claiming Mr Burke was continuing to attend at the school. It obtained an injunction on August 30th requiring him to stay away and, when he failed to do so, secured a committal order.

Last Wednesday, Mr Justice Max Barrett, after considering submissions from Mr Burke, representing himself, and barrister Rosemary Mallon, for the school, ruled the injunction should remain in place until the proceedings have been fully determined.

The judge accepted the school board of management’s argument its application was not about Mr Burke’s opposition to transgenderism, nor his religious beliefs, but rather about his refusal to comply with the terms of his paid suspension and the injunction.

Issues raised by Mr Burke, the judge added, were matters for either the full hearing of the dispute, or for the hearing of the disciplinary process commenced by the school.

Mr Burke has said he was before the court over his refusal to comply with his “unlawful” suspension over his attitude towards a direction by the school to address a student by a different pronoun and that amounted to a denial of his constitutional right to religious freedom, he said.

Transgenderism, he said, was contrary to scripture, and, in this instance he would “only obey God”, and would “not obey man”. Agreeing to comply with his suspension would be akin to agreeing with transgenderism, he said.

He said the disciplinary procedure taken against him is flawed. He had voiced his opposition to the school’s direction, the student involved was not in any of his classes and he had no direct dealings with that student.

The court heard the school, the Church of Ireland’s diocesan school for Meath and Kildare, had sought committal as a last resort because it was concerned Mr Burke’s refusal to comply with the injunction may be disruptive to students at the beginning of the new academic year.