Man arrested after seizure of cocaine worth €60,000 in Galway

A man has been arrested in Co Galway over the seizure of cocaine with a street value of €60,000.

In the latest of a wave of raids during the week, as part of Operation Tara which is targeting drug trafficking networks, a house was searched in Tuam on Friday.

Drug “paraphernalia” was also recovered along with the quantity of cocaine.

The suspect, aged in 30s ,was detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act before being released without charge.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions,” a Garda spokesman said.

“The drugs seized will now be sent to undergo further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.”

On Wednesday, two men were arrested after the discovery of €465,000 worth of cannabis plants in the village of Ballygar, east Galway.

Also, under the same operation, cannabis and cocaine with a value of €681,000, along with twelve scrambler motorbikes, three electric scooters and two speed boats, were seized during a raid in north Dublin during the week.

Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested at the scene.