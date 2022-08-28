Man seriously injured in Kildare assault, gardaí issue witness appeal

The scene was sealed off immediately when gardaí arrived and was secured overnight. Photograph: Stock/ Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Gardaí in Co Kildare are investigating the second violent attack in consecutive weekends after a man was badly injured in an assault in Robertstown early on Sunday morning.

The attack comes a week after Dylan McCarthy (29), whose funeral takes place on Sunday in Co Limerick, was fatally attacked in Monasterevin after a night out.

In the latest incident, the victim of the attack in Robertstown has been hospitalised with serious injuries, although his condition was described as stable. He was assaulted at a house in Father Murphy Park at about 2.30am.

Gardaí and paramedics responded to a call, and the victim was treated before being taken by ambulance to Tallaght University Hospital, Dublin.

The scene was sealed off immediately when gardaí arrived, and it is being examined by the Garda Technical Bureau. No arrests had been made by Sunday afternoon but the investigation is ongoing. Door-to-door inquiries were conducted and people who were on the scene at the time of the assault have been spoken to.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses or people with information on the incident to come forward. They are also appealing to any road users who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am and 4am and who have dashcam footage to make it available to investigators at Naas Garda station.