Teenager arrested over Temple Bar assault that left victim with serious facial injuries

Gardaí investigating an assault on a man in Temple Bar, central Dublin last Friday night have identified a number of teenage suspects and arrested one of them for questioning.

The incident, which occurred between 9.30pm and 10pm on Fownes Street, left the victim with serious facial injuries and there are concerns he may lose the sight in one eye.

It is understood the victim, who is aged in his 40s and from Continental Europe, was assaulted by a number of youths.

Gardaí believe the incident began at a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before continuing onto Fownes Street. The emergency services were alerted and the injured man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. While his injures were non-life threatening, there are concerns for his eye due to the nature of the facial injury he sustained.

The suspect arrested is a boy in his mid-teens.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released pending referral to the Youth Diversion Programme in relation to this incident,” the Garda said, adding the investigation was ongoing.