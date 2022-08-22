Man remains in serious condition in hospital following Monasterevin group assault

Gardaí in Kildare have appealed for witnesses to an incident in Monasterevin early on Sunday in which a young man was seriously injured. Photograph: PA

There are serious concerns for a man (29) injured in assault in Co Kildare at the weekend who is described as being in an unresponsive state in hospital.

The young man and his father were both injured in the same incident in Monasterevin, though the older man’s injuries are less serious.

Gardaí are trying to establish the background of the incident, which began in a pub and spilled out on the street outside. However, they believe the injured men were on the premises with other people they knew when a dispute broke out with another group.

That dispute appears to have spilled outside the premises where the younger man was seriously injured. There were most concerns about a head injury he sustained, from being struck or hitting his head when he fell to the ground.

The injured father and son are both from Kilmallock, Co Limerick, and had travelled to Monasterevin at the weekend to celebrate the birth of baby within their family network. They continued those celebrations on Saturday night when a disturbance broke out.

Gardaí believe that incident was between the injured man and some of those he was with and a second group who are understood to be from the local area. It appears those involved left the premises and that the incident continued on the road outside.

Investigating gardaí have gathered CCTV from the area and also contacted other people who were on the scene when the dispute broke out and then continued on a road nearby

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

The Garda said emergency services received a report of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises on Dublin Road, Monasterevin shortly after 12.30am on Sunday.

The young man was found to be unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght hospital. His father was treated at the scene for facial injuries and taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital.

The scene has been preserved for forensic examination and no arrests have been made. An incident room has been established at Kildare Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.