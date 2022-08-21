Man in his early 20s in critical condition after assault in Kildare

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them. Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times

Gardaí in Kildare have appealed for witnesses following an incident in which two men were assaulted in Monasterevin on Sunday evening. One of the victims, a man in his 20s, is said to be in a critical condition at Tallaght Hospital.

Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an altercation involving a group of people at the entrance of a premises attended at Dublin Road, Monasterevin shortly after 12:30am.

The young man was found to be unresponsive at the scene and was taken by ambulance to Tallaght. A second man, in his early 50s, was treated at the scene for facial injuries and Taken by ambulance to Portlaoise Hospital. His injuries are said not to be life threatening.

The scene was preserved for forensic examination and no arrests were made.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward and for those with camera footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.