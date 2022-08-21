Infant killed in Roscommon collision was on holidays from the UK

The parents learned their 21-month-old son had been hit by a car when a motorist knocked on their door. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

A one-year-old child who was killed on Friday in a road traffic crash in Co Roscommon was from the UK and on holidays in Ireland at the time.

The boy was struck by an SUV-type vehicle at about 9am in Ballinagare, a village located on the N5 between Frenchpark and Tulsk.

It is believed he had left his bed and wandered on to the road without the knowledge of his parents when he was hit. Gardaí are investigating the incident but no foul play is suspected.

The parents learned the 21-month-old had been hit when a motorist knocked on their door. The family are from the UK and had been staying with relatives just outside the rural village at the time.

Gardaí said the emergency services attended the scene just after 9am when the driver in the SUV “collided with a male infant”.

“The infant received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced deceased. His body was then taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway, where a postmortem will take place,” the Garda added.

The exact circumstances of how the driver in the vehicle struck the boy are under investigation. A technical examination of the scene by Garda forensic collision investigators has been completed and a family liaison officer has been appointed to support the deceased boy’s family.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward and have also asked that any road users with video footage recorded in the area around the time of the fatal crash, including dash cam, contact investigating gardaí and make the footage available. The investigation is being carried out by gardaí in Boyle station, who are contactable at (071) 966 4620