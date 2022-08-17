More than €230,000 worth of cannabis found in postal packages by Revenue officers

Revenue said in a statement the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. Photograph: Revenue

Revenue officers have seized almost 12kg of cannabis being smuggled through the postal system.

The drugs were seized during routine operations on Monday and Tuesday in Athlone. As they were examining parcels, officers discovered three packages which originated in Spain and were destined for addresses in Westmeath and Dublin.

The packages were found to contain 11.6kg of herbal cannabis worth an estimated €232,000.

Revenue said in a statement the seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on our confidential phone number 1800 295 295,” it said.