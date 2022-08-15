Body of woman (70s) found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Kerry

The scene is being preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. File image: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in her 70s whose body was found in unexplained circumstances at a property in Co Kerry on Monday.

The body was found at a property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm. The woman’s remains are still at the scene as gardaí await the arrival of a pathologist.

While the results of a full post mortem will be required before the cause of the woman’s death is established, the property where the discovery was made has been sealed off as a crime scene.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted,” the Garda said in a statement. “The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. No further information is available at this time.”

Gardaí have already commenced door-to-door inquiries in the housing estate where the woman’s remains were found. They are trying to establish when the deceased woman was last seen alive and who she was in contact with before her death.

