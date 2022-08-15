Crime & Law

Body of woman (70s) found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Co Kerry

Door-to-door inquiries underway after discovery at property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney shortly after 1pm

29/04/16 Gardai at the scene in South Dublin this morning where they are commencing a dig for the bodies of two babies who were the result of abuse of a child in the 60's and 70's.. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin. crime stock ****NB HOUSE CANNOT BE IDENTIFIED***

The scene is being preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted. File image: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Conor Lally
Mon Aug 15 2022 - 17:59

Gardaí are investigating the death of a woman in her 70s whose body was found in unexplained circumstances at a property in Co Kerry on Monday.

The body was found at a property in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, at about 1.15pm. The woman’s remains are still at the scene as gardaí await the arrival of a pathologist.

While the results of a full post mortem will be required before the cause of the woman’s death is established, the property where the discovery was made has been sealed off as a crime scene.

“The scene is currently preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted,” the Garda said in a statement. “The office of the State Pathologist have been notified. No further information is available at this time.”

Gardaí have already commenced door-to-door inquiries in the housing estate where the woman’s remains were found. They are trying to establish when the deceased woman was last seen alive and who she was in contact with before her death.

More to follow...

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times

LATEST STORIES