Man charged over murder of Sean McCarthy in Drumcondra

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with the murder of Sean McCarthy whose body was found in an apartment in Drumcondra, north Dublin on Saturday evening.

The suspect will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday morning after being arrested on Saturday under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Mr McCarthy, who was from Poppintree near Ballymun, had been reported missing last Tuesday. Gardaí released a missing people alert last week as part of their search for him and there were grave concerns for his safety.

On Saturday evening, gardaí discovered Mr McCarthy’s body in an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9.

Mr McCarthy’s remains were left in the apartment on Saturday night into Sunday morning, when a preliminary examination of the body took place at the scene. His body was then removed to the Dublin city Mortuary where a postmortem was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis.

