Former Chief Justice and former High Court president sworn in as judges of Dubai financial court

Former Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former president of the High Court Peter Kelly have been sworn in as judges of the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts.

The two former senior judges were among four judges who participated in a virtual swearing in ceremony before Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice-president and prime minister of the UAE, ruler of Dubai and president of the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Khaleej Times reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, according to the report, highlighted the importance of constantly enhancing the DIFC’s judicial framework in order to further raise the confidence of the local and global business community.

He stressed the significance of upholding the rule of law, and maintaining the highest transparency and neutrality in the settlement of commercial and civil disputes, in accordance with the highest global benchmarks.

Mr Justice Clarke retired as Chief Justice in October 2021 but later resumed work as a barrister and has engaged in mediation work. Mr Justice Kelly retired as president of the High Court in June 2020. Both judges were obliged to retire as they had reached the age of 70.

Mr Justice Peter Kelly. Photograph: Cyril Byrne (Cyril Byrne)

Both have significant commercial experience and Mr Justice Kelly managed the Commercial Court here for several years from its establishment.

The DIFC courts are special courts in Dubai established in 2004 to serve international institutions operating in Dubai and the UAE.

Unlike other areas of Dubai, the DIFC courts do not operate Sharia law and are an independent English language common law judiciary based in the Dubai International Financial Centre with jurisdiction governing civil and commercial disputes nationally and worldwide. They began operating in 2006.