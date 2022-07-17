Teenage boy injured after stabbing in Cork city

It is understood gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry. However, no arrests have been made at this point

A teenage boy has sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on Daly’s Bridge (The Shakey Bridge) near Fitzgerald’s Park in Cork city this afternoon.

The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital at 4.30pm on Sunday following the assault. The area where the stabbing occurred was cordoned off for a forensic examination.

Gardaí have asked members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward. People who may have taken footage of the stabbing are also asked to hand it over to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 4522000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.