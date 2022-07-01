Garda seriously injured after ‘hit and run’ incident in Co Limerick

A Garda is in a serious condition in hospital after being injured in a hit and run incident while he was cycling in Limerick. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses and video footage after a member of the force was seriously injured in an apparent hit and run incident in Co Limerick on Thursday.

The Garda, named locally as Niall Flood, was off duty and cycling when the incident happened on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Newcastle West at around 7.15pm.

The Garda Inspector, aged in his 50s and based at Henry Street station in Limerick City, was airlifted from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A woman in her 20s has been arrested and a car has been seized as part of the investigation.

Gardaí from Henry Street appealed for witnesses to the “traffic hit and run collision” to contact them on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 666 or any garda station.

“Any road user who was travelling on the R522 between Dromcollogher and Feohanagh at the time of the incident with camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” a Garda spokesman said. “Investigations are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”