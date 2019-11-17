Your business week: EY Entrepreneur of the Year to be revealed

Monday

Results: Analog Devices, Campbell Soup.

Indicators: US housing market index (Nov).

Meetings: Dublin Chamber Future of Cruise Tourism in Dublin event (Dublin Chamber, Clare Street, Dublin 2).

Tuesday

Results: Medtronic, EasyJet, Home Depot, Urban Outfitters.

Indicators: Irish labour force survey (Q3); Euro zone current account (Sep); UK industrial trends orders (Nov).

Meetings: Data Centres Ireland conference (RDS, Dublin 4).

Wednesday

Meetings: Origin Enterprises agm (Merrion Hotel, Dublin 2).

Indicators: German PPI (Oct).

Meetings: Executive Institute Sales Skills Series (National Concert Hall, Dublin 2); Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland National Energy Research and Policy Conference (Alex Hotel, Fenian Street, Dublin 2); Integrity at Work Conference (Radisson Blu Hotel, Golden Lane, Dublin 8); Sustainable Energy: Risks Posed by Climate Change to the Financial System (Deloitte Ireland, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2); Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf speech (Waterford Institute of Technology).

Integrity at Work Conference

Would you know how to handle an ethical dilemma at work? Ask the whistleblowers who have.

At least that’s a conversation those attending this year’s Integrity at Work Conference will be able to have. Organised by Transparency International (TI) Ireland, the event aims to explore how to foster integrity and promote ethical behaviour in the workplace.

“Recent scandals in Ireland’s banking, policing and energy sectors have highlighted the damaging consequences of ethical misconduct and the need for ethical leadership in our organisations,” TI Ireland said in advance.

This year’s speaker line-up includes a keynote from Citigroup whistleblower Richard Bowen, as well as Google whistleblower Dr Jack Poulson.

TI Ireland is part of a self-declared “worldwide movement against corruption” which it defines as the abuse of entrusted power for private gain.

Panellists at the conference will include Amanda Shantz, MBA director at the Trinity Business School; Mr Justice John Hedigan, chairman of the Irish Banking Culture Board; Trócaire chief executive Caoimhe de Barra; and Kate Kenny, professor of business and society at NUI Galway.

Thursday

Results: Gap.

Indicators: Euro zone consumer confidence flash (Nov); UK public sector net borrowing (Oct).

Meetings: Green Europe and Sustainable Agriculture (Parade Tower Wing, the Parade, Kilkenny); EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (Citywest Hotel, Co Dublin).

EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards

In April, EY noted that cutting-edge technology sat side-by-side with more traditional businesses competing for this year’s Entrepreneur of the Year title. On Thursday, we will find out if it is a taste of the old or the new that ultimately takes the coveted prize.

“This year our shortlist has everything from fast food to energy, with many of the entrepreneurs representing businesses that are household names,” Kevin McLoughlin, EY partner lead for the awards noted.

The 2019 shortlist includes Supermac’s founder Pat McDonagh; Matt Ryan of hospitality group Press Up Entertainment; Tom Cronin of Rye River Brewery; and James and Timothy McElroy of HouseMyDog – all among 24 finalists selected to compete across three categories.

These have been selected from more than 120 nominations by a judging panel chaired by 2006 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Anne Heraty, who is chief executive of CPL Resources.

Now in its 22nd year, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards programme works to recognise, promote and build a supportive community around Ireland’s high-growth entrepreneurs.

Representing the full spectrum of industries, the 2019 finalists employ almost 13,000 people and generate annual revenues of almost €1.2 billion.

With about 1,500 business leaders due to attend, the ceremony takes place in The Citywest Hotel and will be broadcast on RTÉ One at 11.15pm.

Friday

Results: Footlocker.

Indicators: Irish wholesale price index (Oct); Euro zone manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Nov); German GDP (Q3), manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Nov); US manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Nov).

Meetings: Institute of Travel Management Ireland Conference (Croke Park, Dublin 3); Ibec Technology Ireland Industry Awards (Mansion House, Dublin 2).