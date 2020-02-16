Your business week: all the results, indicators and meetings

MONDAY

Indicators: Euro zone construction output (Dec).

Meetings: Eurogroup meeting.

TUESDAY

Results: Kerry Group, Allegion.

Indicators: Euro zone economic sentiment index (Feb); UK unemployment and average earnings (Dec), labour productivity (Q4); German economic sentiment index (Feb); current conditions (Feb); US housing market index (Feb).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Analog Devices, Avis Budget Group, Hewlett Packard.

Indicators: UK inflation (Jan), PPI input and output (Jan), retail price index (Jan); US PPI (Jan).

Meetings: ECB non-monetary policy meeting; National Recruitment Federation Conference (Clayton, Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4); Dublin Chamber’s Competitive Edge series with Brian Twomey, head of content and marketing communications for Tourism Ireland (Dublin Chamber, Clare Street, Dublin 2).

THURSDAY

Results: Air France KLM, Ardagh Group, Ires Reit, Lloyds Banking Group, Icon.

Indicators: Irish consumer price index (Jan); Euro-zone consumer confidence flash (Feb); UK retail sales (Jan), industrial trends orders (Feb); German consumer confidence (Mar), PPI (Jan).

Meetings: Biz Expo 2020 networking event (Citywest Hotel, Saggart, Co Dublin).

Investors in Ires Reit may be looking nervously over their shoulders during Thursday’s full-year results announcement, given their sector has become, overnight, a target for a potential incoming government.

Just look at the stock market. On Tuesday, in the aftermath of Sinn Féin’s electoral dominance, hundreds of millions of euro evaporated from housing and banking shares.

Ires Reit, the State’s largest landlord, lost almost €22 million in market value over the course of about two hours.

Housebuilders Glenveagh Properties and Cairn Homes lost €24 million and €21 million respectively, while almost €250 million was wiped off Bank of Ireland’s value and more than €270 million from AIB’s.

If it is the end of a political era, then it could also be the beginning of sea changes in the property sector. Throughout the general election debate, two policy agendas were prominent: the exploration of some kind of rent freeze, and the end of market-force dominance in homebuilding.

Of course nothing is yet known in terms of government formation and the market is, by its nature, jittery. However, in the days preceding the election Goodbody Stockbrokers warned that a rent freeze would negatively affect housing supply. In a note it said the prospect of one had knocked 20 per cent off the value of Ires when it was first suggested.

“Rent regulations can create larger shortages on rented property in the longer term as investors/funders will see less attractive returns,” Goodbody said.

FRIDAY

Results: Kingspan Group.

Indicators: Irish wholesale price index (Jan); Euro zone manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Feb), inflation (Jan); UK manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Feb); German manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Feb); US manufacturing, services and composite PMI flash (Feb).

Meetings: Digital Media Awards (Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4); ESRI conference on environmental policy, competitiveness and green growth (ESRI, Whitaker Square, Sir John Rogerson’s Quay, Dublin 2).

It is the national hue but Ireland’s green credentials are looking increasingly off-colour. We have had a lacklustre approach to cutting carbon emissions and the issue’s lack of traction with the general public was reflected in the recent general election. The Green Party may have made a significant gain but talk of a “wave” fell flat.

On Friday, a joint ESRI/EPA (Economic and Social Research Institute/Environmental Protection Agency) conference will look at research on green technology investment and the environmental benefits in Ireland and abroad.

More so than recent political engagement, this might give us more meaningful insights into the country’s approach to date.

The programme includes much in the way of environment/industry cross over including presentations on climate policy and the efficiency of firms, regulations and green innovations, and banking and finance.