Your business week: all the results, indicators and meetings

MONDAY

Results: GW Pharmaceuticals.

Indicators: Irish trade statistics (Jul); Euro-zone industrial production (Aug).

Meetings: Brexit: Are We in the End Game Now? talk with Lord David Hannay (Institute of International and European Affairs (North Great George’s Street, Dublin 1).

By the time you read this, everything may have changed. Such is the nature of the unpredictable Brexit wind which will be close to blowing itself out by the time the European Council meeting convenes on Thursday, just 15 days before the ultimate departure deadline.

Although Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and UK prime minister Boris Johnson met last week to try and hammer out something ahead of the EU meeting, everything will no doubt remain up in the air.

In the build-up this week, the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin will hold its aptly named Brexit event – Are We in the End Game Now? – featuring Lord David Hannay, the former British diplomat and permanent representative to the European Economic Community.

On Thursday, as EU leaders begin their deliberations, the Central Bank’s conference – On the Brink of Brexit: the Economic Consequences for the Island of Ireland – will consider the worst of what might follow any breakdown in negotiations.

It will hear from a variety of speakers who will analyse the much-already-analysed issues of North-South trade, the agri-food sector and the fate or employees.

TUESDAY

Results: Bellway, United Airlines Holdings, Citigroup, JP Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson.

Indicators: Irish exports and imports (Aug); Euro-zone economic sentiment index (Oct); UK unemployment (Aug), average earnings (Aug); German economic sentiment index (Oct), current conditions (Oct); US consumer inflation expectations (Sep).

Meetings: Agri-Food Diversity & Inclusion Forum (Kerry Group Global Technology and Innovation Centre, Naas, Co Kildare).

WEDNESDAY

Results: Bank of America, PayPal, Netflix.

Indicators: Euro-zone balance of trade (Aug), inflation (Sep); UK inflation (Sep), PPI input and output (Sep), UK retail price index (Sep); US retail sales (Sep), housing market index (Oct), business inventories (Aug), foreign bond investment (Aug).

Meetings: Work Matters 2: A Workplace for All seminar on people with disabilities in the workforce (the Kingsley Hotel, Victoria Cross, Cork); Dublin Chamber Leaders Series featuring Barclays Ireland chief executive Kevin Wall (Dublin Chamber, Clare Street, Dublin 2).

THURSDAY

Results: Danone, Morgan Stanley.

Indicators: Euro-zone construction output (Aug); UK retail sales (Sep); US industrial and manufacturing production (Sep).

Meetings: European Council; SMB Growth Summit for businesses (Helix, DCU, Dublin); Central Bank conference: On the brink of Brexit: the economic consequences for the island of Ireland (PwC, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1); Small Firms Association employment law seminar (Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4); National Women’s Enterprise Day events (Local Enterprise Offices nationwide).

On Thursday, Local Enterprise Offices around the State will host their annual National Women’s Enterprise Day.

This year’s largest event takes place in Dublin at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown – billed as “a fast-moving, exciting and intensive morning that is simply unmissable for Dublin’s women in business”.

The theme – Making it Happen – is aimed at raising awareness and attempting to boost female entrepreneurial activity.

The programme includes a variety of guest speakers, female entrepreneurs, panel discussions, small-business case studies, and, crucially, an exhibition of enterprise support agencies and opportunities to discuss the practicalities with those who have already blazed the trail.

Speakers featured at the Dublin network event include: Keelings chief executive Caroline Keeling; Niamh Sherwin-Barry, director of the Irish Fairy Door Company; and Melanie Boylan, director of Stomp Social Media Training.

FRIDAY

Results: American Express, Coca Cola.

Indicators: Euro-zone current account (Aug); German wholesale prices (Sep).

Meetings: European Council; IMF/World Bank annual meetings.