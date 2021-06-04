Woman unfairly dismissed two days after break-up with executive

A sports equipment provider unfairly dismissed a female employee two days after her engagement to the company’s managing director ended.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) ordered the company to pay the woman €4,500 in compensation for her unfair dismissal.

WRC adjudicator Anne McElduff said she found that the company – co-owned by the unfairly dismissed worker’s father – had “acted unreasonably” in dismissing the woman.

Her engagement with the company’s managing Director ended on July 30th, 2019, by mutual agreement.

The woman’s duties included payroll, and she alleged that on August 1st, 2019, she was told by the managing director to pay everyone’s wages, including her own, to leave the business that day and not return.

The woman told the hearing that she was told by the managing director to “get out of the office”, to “give [yourself] your P45 and leave and not return”.

The company told the commission that there was “spite” in the case.