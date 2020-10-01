Will your boss let you work long-term from home – or from abroad?
Smart Money: Many staff prefer the option of remote working but can employers facilitate it?
Is this the future of office work?
Offices in city centres remain largely empty – particularly in Dublin where level three restrictions have sent some who had returned too the workplace back home again. But while many will remain working from home into 2021, where is this now going?
New flexibility is likely for employees in many cases. Covid-19 has been a turning point in terms of working from home. But that doesn’t necessarily mean you can move to rural Ireland, or rural Italy, and work from there forever.