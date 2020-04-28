Up to 40% of workers struggling with remote working

About 40 per cent of workers are “struggling” with remote working according to research carried out by pollsters Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) on behalf of Laya Healthcare.

The research lays bare the unpreparedness of most workers for home working, with almost 20 per cent working from their bed and one in two working from either a converted sitting room or kitchen.

“If you choose to work remotely that’s a choice for your lifestyle, you’re probably set up ergonomically, you also choose to have child care. That’s a choice. People have, choice or no choice, been catapulted into this way of life,” said Sinead Proos, head of wellness at Laya healthcare.

Ms Proos made the point that most are unprepared ergonomically or where childcare is concerned to work out of the office and this, in turn, is placing strain on their mental and physical health, she said.

According to the B&A survey, 42 per cent of people are experiencing “extreme worry” because of the Covid-19 pandemic while 36 per cent admitted to struggling with everyday life.

While those concerns include working and minding children at the same time, many are also facing layoff or reduced working hours.

And while remote working has been a positive experience for some, 31 per cent of those surveyed by Laya say they’re not enjoying the experience. The survey found that young, “middle class groups” were struggling more than others.

Laya is putting on a virtual health and wellbeing festival on Friday, May 1st to provide advice to remote workers. Ms Proos noted that such advice is needed now more so than usual.

The B&A research was undertaken at the end of March with more than 1,000 people surveyed.