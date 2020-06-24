Union pledges to protect workers after court ruling on minimum pay

The Unite trade union has said it will use all means to protect and advance workers’ terms and conditions after the High Court struck down as unconstitutional legislation setting out minimum pay rates in particular sectors.

Unite said the Government must seek a stay on the High Court decision pending an appeal to the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday the High Court found the Minister for Business and Innovation had acted outside her powers in purporting to make a sectoral employment order in the electrical industry.

Such sectoral employment orders set out minimum pay terms, pension and sick pay entitlements under industrial relations legislation introduced in 2015.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions said the High Court decision to declare provisions of the Industrial Relations (Amendment) Act 2015 to be unconstitutional, thereby rendering Sectoral Employment Orders invalid, “could have very serious implications for tens of thousands of construction workers”.

Unite trade union regional officer Tom Fitzgerald maintained on Wednesday that the ruling “posed a significant threat to Ireland’s economic recovery”.

He said and Unite “would use all means at its disposal to protect and advance workers’ interests”.

Seek a stay

“The Government must immediately seek a stay on the order proposed in yesterday’s High Court decision and then appeal this ruling to the Supreme Court. Should there be any obstacles to either course of action, robust emergency legislation must be brought forward to protect the terms and conditions contained in the sectoral employment orders.

“At a time when Ireland is facing into an unprecedented economic crisis, yesterday’s decision threatens the incomes of tens of thousands and workers and thus puts our economic recovery at risk.

“Crucially, the absence of Sectoral Employment Orders would also mean that, for the first time in over 50 years, in huge sections of the construction sector there would be no constraints, beyond existing industrial relations legislation, on workers taking industrial action to defend themselves. Such a situation would pose a considerable threat to many employers. In that scenario, Unite is confident in our ability to defend our members’ terms and conditions using all means at our disposal,” Mr Fitzgerald said.