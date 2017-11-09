Two thirds of employers affected by shortage of skilled workers

More than two out of three employers are being affected by a shortage of skilled workers, which is leading to big pay rises for some jobs such as engineering and cyber security, a new study shows.

A survey of 17,500 employers and workers by recruitment firm Hays found that three out of five believed skills shortages were hitting productivity and almost a third warned that business development plans were being hit.

Two out of five employers said the problem was affecting the morale of staff, leading to an increase in stress-related absenteeism.

Almost half of workers questioned said their work-life balance was average or poor.

Nigel Heap, managing director of Hays UK & Ireland, said: “Skills shortages have the potential to severely limit companies’ growth, hinder productivity and damage employee morale at a critical time.

“Employees are feeling the pressure, salary dissatisfaction is fuelling the discontent and careers are being stifled. Employers are concerned about the impact this could have on their ability to capitalise on their plans for growth.”

Cyber security analysts and engineers have had pay rises of between 8.4 per cent and 10.5 per cent over the past year, said the report.

Three out of five firms expect their business activity to increase in the coming year and most are planning to recruit more staff, the poll showed.

