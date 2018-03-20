PwC awarded environmental, health and safety accreditation

PwC has been awarded two international accreditations by Certification Europe, covering health and safety, and environmental standards.

The company was awarded the Occupational Health and Safety Management Certification 18001, which recognises the highest standards in employee health and safety, and 14001 Environmental Management System, which confirms that PwC meets international industry specific environmental standards.

Among its environmental initiatives are the introduction of compostable cups, which saved 50,000 cups from landfill each year. The company has also halved its carbon footprint since 2011.

“Our success is due to the hard work and dedication of all of our people who make both health and safety and sustainability key priorities,” said Paul Tuite, PwC’s chief operating officer. “As a firm we are very conscious of minimising our environmental footprint and developing our business in a safe and sustainable manner. These awards prove that we are achieving the highest standards in both of these important areas and we are delighted to have received the accreditations.”